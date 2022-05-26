Middle Belt Youths fault ASUU over call to sack Emefiele

Youths from Middle Belt under the aegis of Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF) have faulted the call by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) demanding the sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele.



The Forum, in a statement by its leader, Godwin Meliga, wondered how a union that has turned the nation’s university to breeding grounds for quacks with its incessant strikes, will turn around to be asking for Emefiele’s sacking.



The youths told ASUU to face its problem and stop looking at where there’s no issue, adding that Emefiele is not their problem.



They added that the academic union should have addressed the main issues instead of treating symptoms. The statement read: “All right-thinking Nigerians are aware that ASUU has turned the nation’s ivory towers to breeding grounds for quacks and social unfit with its incessant strikes.



“It therefore beats our imagination how such union will be calling for the sacking of the CBN Governor.



“The union, by its attitude, is leaving leprosy to treat eczema. ASUU and its members should face the assignment entrusted into their care and stop chasing shadows.” The statement concluded

