MIGA 2018: Buhari tasks athletes to perform best, promote unity



President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday tasked athletes at the Ministry of Interior Games to give their best and promote unity as the Games aimed at unearthing new talents for Team Nigeria.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Interior Games 2018 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna, President Buhari, who was represented by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, said that the MIGA Games will foster unity and harmony among the services under the ministry.

He said, “we welcome the services and the ministry of interior to Kaduna state, as we promise to do all possible to make the Games a success.

“As we prepare for the 2019 general elections, in February and March, it is important that peace and unity be our watchword. We appreciate the efforts of the ministry of interior and other security agencies, they have done a lot to ensure peace in Kaduna state,” the President added.

The Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), in his address, noted that the Games is in line with the commitment of President Buhari’s administration to promote harmony and collaboration among the services.

“The Games will enable the services to share idea and relate warmly on issues around us to impact positively on internal security,” he said, adding that 1,784 athletes will compete for 218 gold, 218 silver and 242 bronze medals.

The 2018 MIGA games features the Nigerian Police, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, the Nigeria Prisons Service, Federal Fire Service and Ministry of Interior.

The MIGA Games will feature 13 events namely; athletics, badminton, basketball, football, handball, karate, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, tug of war and volleyball.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp are the defending champions, having won the 2016 edition of the Games in Kaduna.

The opening ceremony was attended by representative of various military and paramilitary chiefs, ex-Director General of National Sports Commission, Alhassan Yakmut, Kaduna state Commissioner for Youth, Sports and Culture, Mr Daniel Danauta.

Tarmena laments neglect of Wheelchair Tennis in Nigeria

Coach of Nigeria Wheelchair Tennis, Frank Tarmena has expressed displeasure over the poor attention given to Wheelchair Tennis as compared to other sport.

Tarmena who is the pioneer coach of Wheelchair Tennis in Nigeria told www.aclsports.com that the performance of the athletes is hampered by the lack of standard wheelchairs.

He said unless something was done urgently, producing a home-grown world champion would be a herculean task.

“We cannot compare our equipment with the likes you have in Kenya, South Africa, U.S. or the U.K. where everything is top notch that gives the wheelchair tennis player the opportunity to be a world beater”.

He, however, commended Nigerian coaches for their efforts in trying to instill quality pragmatic training to produce the best players over the years that have made the nation proud in Africa championships.

“But to develop more talents we need to restructure our dilapidated courts and produce the kind of players that can stand anywhere in the world.’’

Tarmena who is the development officer for Wheelchair Tennis in West Africa said he brought Tennis wheelchair to Nigeria Gambia, Ghana, Cameroon and host of other through International Tennis Federation.

He lamented the poor funding of sports especially preparation for major championships.

Nigeria has participated in two Paralympics (Beijing 2008 and London 2012) and World Cups in Korea, Great Britain, and Turkey amongst others.

He said his aspiration is to see Wheelchair Tennis at the All Africa Games.

