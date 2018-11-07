MIGA: Dambazau unveils mascot, logo as Athletes head to Kaduna for Interior Games

Minister of Interior, Lt Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) on Tuesday, official unveiled the logo and mascot of this year’s Interior Games tagged MIGA 2018, scheduled for Kaduna between November 22 and December 2.

The unveiling ceremony was a moment to behold in the historic existence of the Ministry as top Officials including Permanent Secretary, Dr Mohammed Umar and heads of four para-military agencies – Nigeria Society and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration, Fire and Prison Services as well as representative of Niger-a Police were present.

The Minister whose joy knew no bound, in his remarks, thumped up the tacit approach which the main organising committee led by Director of Interior Board of various para-military agencies and former Director General of Defunct National Sports Commission, Malam Alhassan Yakmut implored so far in putting up the biannual competition.

While reeling out the objectives of the competition to include fostering intra and inter-services relationship and reinforcing the relationship between personnel of the services and the Civil Servants in the Ministry, Dambazzau further charged both the Athletes and Officials to take advantage of the sporting outing.

He also added; “This event is not just about those taking part, it’s much more about ensuring deepened unity and stability of our dear Nation. No effort should be spared in keeping the Security Personnel fit at all times due to the task before them.”

Permanent Secretary, Dr Umar went down memory lane and enjoined all participants to remain focused adding, “the Ministry is poised to coming up with time-tested initiatives aimed at improving its workforce.”

Chairman of the Main Organising Committtee (MOC), Mallam Yakmut expressed appreciation to the Minister and Permanent Secretary for the trust reposed on him and pledged his readiness to execute much improved MIGA event.

Yakmut however hinted that no fewer than 2226 Athletes and Participants are expected to grace the 10-day competition which would be simultaneously hosted inside Ahmadu Bello Stadium and Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna.

Chairman of MIGA MOC Malam Al Hassan Yakmut explaining the essence of the unveiled logo and mascot tagged harmony to Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau and Permanent Secretary Dr Mohammed Umar

A photo session where the Minister, Permanent Secretary and top Officials of the Ministry

display MIGA logo thereafter

Yakmut, Umar and Dambazau in photo session with mascot dubbed harmony

