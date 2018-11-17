MIGA: Why Kaduna was chosen to host again –Dambazzau

With barely one week to the kick-off of 2018 Ministry of Interior Games tagged MIGA, Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen Abdulrahman Dambazzau has disclosed that the choice of Kaduna as the venue of the biannual sporting events was essentially to showcase that adequate tranquillity is now being experienced in the state.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar who spoke when he led a delegation of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) of the competition on a courtesy visit to Kaduna state Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai hinted that no fewer than 25, 000 Spectators are expected while the event last.

The second edition of MIGA is scheduled between November 22 and December 1, 2018.

Dambazzau while reeling out the organizational structure and number of expected Athletes as well as officials, further explained; “Kaduna has proven to be a state that is hospitable and peaceful over the years. The entire para-Military security formation agreed that staging the sporting events will further boost the effort of the state government in restoring adequate security to the state.

“Before, during and after the games, we will continue to support the security initiative of the state government. On the opening day of the competition which will be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari himself, about 50, 000 persons are expected.

“Guests from our neighbouring countries like Niger, Benin Republic among other are expected too.”

The Minister made passionate plea for the state government to carry out necessary upgrade at the competition venues.

His words, “… your Excellency it is therefore our prayer that the Kaduna state government assist to carry out the necessary refurbishment needed by the various facilities as highlighted by assessment. Your Excellency I wish you will kindly direct and support the immediate upgrading of the state of facilities to meet the competition standard, that is my own prayer and I hope that this game Would bring prosperity, business activities would boom.

Responding, Secretary to Kaduna state government, Alhaji Balarebe Abba who represented Governor el-Rufai expressed delight over the choice of Kaduna to host MIGA consecutively and assured of maximum support.

Chairman of MIGA MOC, Mallam Alhassan Yakmut said already, over 1000 Athletes expected to contest in 90 different event have intensified preparation and that various gray areas especially as regards the competiting venues have been outlined.

According to the former Director General, National Sports Commission, “We are working assiduously to ensure successful delivery of the sporting competition. Apart from the desire by the various Athletes to make sure their agencies come out tops, this event will also be a discovery ground for talented Athletes who will certainly do Nigeria proud in international outings.”

Among the entire 2226 participants expected, are 1410 Athletes, 156 team Officials, 24 federation officials, 155 technical officials, 126 Security officials, 45 medical officials, 60 media practitioners and 80 Volunteers.

