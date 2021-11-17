Mighty Jets name Ogharandukwu as technical adviser

Former Mighty Jets midfielder and Coach, Tony Ogharandukwu has been appointed as the Club’s Technical Adviser and the appointment is with immediate effect.



Following a recent interview conducted at the club’s office in Jos, the management selected him ahead of all other candidates and following the recommendation of management the Chairman earlier today approved the appointment.



The Chairman of the Club’s Technical Committee, Isaac Amabu Salami is expected to communicate other members of the Technical Adviser’s backroom staff to also resume as soon as all paper works are completed.



The Chairman of the club is wishing the new Technical Adviser luck in his new role and has promised to give him every support he would need to succeed.

