MIINILS to introduce security studies in institute’s curriculum



The Micahel Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin is to introduce Security Studies in it’s curriculum, it’s Director-General, Comrade Isa Aremu, has said.

This is just as the deputy vice chancellor of a faith-based university, Al- Hikmah University Ilorin, Professor Oladimeji Abdullateef, blamed prevailing insecurity challenges on goverment policy that made religious instructions inferior to other subjects in schools.

The dou spoke at a Ramadan lecture organised by the Michael Imoudu Muslim community in Illorin.

Aremu said the prevailing issues of insecurity in the country requires that workers be also be trained on security to raise their consciousness.

The director-general said the institute would collaborate with the National institute for security studies, Abuja to design a curriculum on security studies.

He advocated that the reports of the 1999 constitution conference be revisited even as he urged stakeholders in the Nigerian projects to key into national development plan of President Muhamamdu Buhari.

“If we operate separately, we will be defeated by bandits but if we operate in unison, we will win the war,” he said

In his lecture, Professor Oladimeji noted that security challenges in Nigeria cannot be tackled with only military solution.

He urged Nigerians to seek the face of Allah through farvent prayers and worship.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

