Mikano enters power market with biggest plant

Nigeria’s power industry giant, Mikano International Limited recently thrilled power consumers in the country with what it described as the largest power generator in the Nigerian market.

Speaking at a dinner at Eko Hotels and Suits, chairman of the company Mr. Mofid G. Karameh said the new plant which delivers 5, 000kva of power is manufactured by MTU,the world’s leading firm in power generation technology.

Tracing the humble beginning of the company to 1993 when it entered the country as a small firm, Karameh said the beginning was very stressful for the firm as government at that time was reluctant to grant the concessions necessary for the new firm to break even.

He said that Mikano has grown from its humble beginning to the industry leader it is today, adding that the feat was achieved through hard work and collaboration with MTU, a leading power generation plant manufacturer in Germany.

The executive chairman of Mikano said that the company as a leading employer of labour in the industry now has a staff strength of 1, 800 and has diversified into steel fabrication, construction and assembling of high quality power plant ranging from 9kva to the newly introduced 5, 000kva generating sets. Mikano is also in partnership with Perkins and Stamford of the U.K.

Mikano, Karameh stressed, is also a leading distributor of Hyundai heavy construction equipment in Nigeria.

The dinner in Eko Hotel was attended by top officials of firms using power plants supplied and serviced by Mikano.

