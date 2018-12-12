Mikano ventures into real estate

Mikano International, which started as the assembler of generators in Nigeria has expanded Nigeria’s real estate space with its epochal project, tagged Mehcity.

With the project, Mikano joined the league of organisations delving into the real estate industry.Beyond that, the firm has also expanded its operations to steel fabrication, lighting infrastructure, furniture and construction works in Nigeria.

The new drive is anchored on technological innovations made possible through a partnership with renowned German power generator company, MTU Onsite Energy.The project is its first industrial complex in Nigeria with eight warehouses measuring 7,200 square metres and located in neighbouring Ogun state.

Disclosing this at a business dinner to announce its partnership with MTU Onsite Energy in Lagos, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mikano International Limited, Mr. Mofid Karameh, said the move is spurred by successes recorded in power solution and the need to deliver eco friendly generators to Nigeria homes and industries. He said the Mehcity project and other civil constructions at Ikoyi and Victoria Island were in line with the firm’s innovative solutions and expansion strategy.

According to Karameh, the need for power is instrumental for the economy to grow, for the factories to power up, for schools to light up, for hospitals to work, and for many other things. Also the managing director of Mikano International, Mr. Ibrahim Ibrahim, noted the involvement of the firm in poverty development and other constructions are in line with global trends.

This, he said, is in tandem with the firm’s new philosophy of beyond power generation.As a leading solution provider and a preferred partner in the Electrical, Mechanical, Steel Fabrication and general civil work nationwide, the company was incorporated to carry out the business of sales, servicing, maintenance, overhauling and rentals of diesel and gas power generating sets from renowned global manufacturers like MTU ONSITE ENERGY (Germany) & PERKINS (U.K) engine and Stamford (U.K) “, he added.

On its 25th anniversary programmes, Head of Marketing and Communication, Mrs. Mayssa Hermes, said the firm is determined to show appreciation to Nigeria community through its corporate social activities by supporting the cause of the under privileged.She said, the firm kicked-off the silver jubilee anniversary with series of activities which; include donations to school of the blind and orphanage homes as well as football activities with Mikano sales promo/ raffle draw as the lead activity for the celebration.







