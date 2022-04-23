Mike Tyson heaps punches on passenger inside plane

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been filmed repeatedly punching a fellow passenger on board a plane.

TMZ have footage of the 55-year-old throwing several punches at a man sat in the row behind him on board the plane flying from San Francisco to Florida.

A witness told the website he and his friend, the individual attacked by Tyson, initially asked the ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ for a selfie – a request he happily obliged with.

The friend is said to have continued to try and engage with the former fighter, with video showing him standing over Tyson’s chair from behind while gesturing to someone recording footage out of shot.

Tyson is said to have had ‘enough of the guy talking in his ear and told him to chill,’ according to the report.

When he refused, the witness claims it was at that moment that Tyson started ‘throwing several punches at the man’s face’.

Last month, Tyson was involved in an incident in a Hollywood bar where a man challenged him to a fight before pulling a gun on him.

‘Iron Mike’ calmed the situation by calmly speaking to the aggressor and hugging him.

