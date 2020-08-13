Mikel confirms England possibility return

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has admitted to growing interests of clubs for his services since his contract termination with Trabzonspor after the Turkish authorities refusal to halt football following growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UCL winner with Chelsea in a session with BBC has confessed a serious discussion to join a new club ahead of the new season.

John Obi Mikel said: “Yes, there are interested clubs and England is a strong possibility and why not. We are currently in talks with clubs and there is absolutely no hurry. I can only wait to see what happens.”

The three times AFCON winner had previously been linked to Westham, newly promoted West Brom among a host of others.