Mikel ponders move between Brazil, Egypt

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi’s future is now torn between Brazil and Egypt if the latest report from the land of Pharaoh is anything to go by.

The ex- Chelsea of England defensive midfielder has admitted that he is considering playing for an Egyptian Premier League club despite offers from some Brazilian clubs earlier.

The Nigerian midfielder has been without a club after parting ways with Turkish League side Trabzonspor midway into his contract.

He left the club on mutual consent according to the reports following his protests against the FA over their failure to save the lives of players in the face of coronavirus.

Mikel has since then been linked with a move to join Brazilian outfit Botafogo but it is unclear if the South America club would go through with the deal.

But with Yaya Toure turning down overture from Botafogo to join Vasco da Gama, the latter may be desperately hoping to sign Mikel.

Mikel confirmed to ESPN that he is in discussions with Brazilian club Botafogo with a view to joining them after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

A decision is still some way from being reached, though, with Mikel saying: “Yes there has been interest and yes there have been negotiations.

“But I don’t know yet. I am still thinking about it. Not sure yet.”

“I never ruled anything out,” Mikel told ON Sports. “My goal is to continue playing football, and I hope I will have the opportunity, I do not reject any offers made to me, but rather study them well until I make the right decision.”

Internacional have also shown interest in the Champions League and Europa League winner but nothing is concrete yet.