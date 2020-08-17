Mikel returns to England, joins Stoke City

Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi has returned to England by penning a one year deal with Sky Bet Championship side, Stoke City.

Mikel 33 has been courted recently by some South American clubs side after leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor.

He joins Morgan Fox, James Chester and Steven Fletcher in checking in at the bet365 Stadium ahead of the 2020/21 Championship season.

The former Lyn Oslo of Norway player , who won a host of domestic and European honours during a glittering 11-year stay at Chelsea, returns to English football after a spell in the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor.



Manager Michael O’Neill said: “We’re delighted to bring John to the Club. His playing career speaks for itself and underlines his calibre as a player.

“We spent four hours talking and he made it clear he wants to get back into the Premier League and finish his career there and hopefully he can do that with Stoke City.”



Mikel made more than 370 appearances for Chelsea, helping them to land the Premier League title twice, as well as three FA Cups, the Champions League and Europa League.

After a spell in China, he played for Middlesbrough after joining them on a short-term deal in January 2019, making 19 appearances.



He won 91 caps before retiring from international football following last year’s African Cup of Nations.