Milan battle back to beat Parma, climb fourth

AC Milan got back to winning ways with second half goals from Patrick Cutrone and sealing a come-from-behind 2-1 win over promoted Parma on Sunday.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side fell 2-0 to Juventus and were held 1-1 by Lazio in their previous two league games but move fourth two points ahead of the Romans who travel to bottom club Chievo later on Sunday.

It was a hard-fought victory for Milan days after competing in the Europa League with a number of players missing including suspended Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain.

“It’s an important victory and a great success,” said Cutrone. “It’s not easy to fight back for the win.”

Roberto Inglese nodded in his fourth goal this season for Parma five minutes after the break, off a corner but Milan pulled one back six minutes later with Cutrone volleying in.

Kessie slotted in Milan’s second from the spot on 71 minutes after Alessandro Bastoni was deemed after consultation with VAR to have handled the ball.



