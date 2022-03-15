Mild drama as court threatens to strike out Abba Kyari’s enforcement suit



The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 7, 2022 for continuation of hearing on the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari.

Meanwhile, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, has threatened to strike out the suit if Kyari’s counsel failed to see through it’s right enforcement suit.

“The next adjourned date may be the last chance for this suit if the failed counsel to see through this rights enforcement suit. You risk having it struck out,” the Judge held.

Kyari is being tried for alleged drug dealing.

In a suit filed against the federal government, the former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) is challenging his continued detention in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, counsel to the NDLEA, Sunday Johnson, said a further and better affidavit filed by Abba Kyari through his lawyer has been done out of time.

While raising an objection, the NDLEA which is respondent in this suit said the filing of a breach of the Fundamental Rights Enforcement Procedure Rules, and so should not be accommodated.

But the Court, however, insisted on having Abba Kyari’s counsel, Cynthia Ikenna, go ahead with the case, a gesture which she surprisingly declined.

Following this, Justice Inyang Ekwo stressed that the next adjourned date may be the last chance for Kyari’s counsel to see through his rights enforcement suit or risk having it struck out.