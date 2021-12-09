Military and media can be mutual allies and patriots

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, I was one of the resource persons at a 1-Day Capacity-Building Workshop for Defence Correspondents which held at the New Conference Room, Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

Organized by the Defence Headquarters in collaboration with TheMediaToday (TMT) International, the theme of the workshop was: “The Role of Defence Correspondents in Enhancing National Security: Imperative of Conflict Sensitive Communication.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, the Guest of Honour, who was represented by Chief of Administration, Defence Headquarters, Rear Admiral Adamu, called on Defence Correspondents to report defence and security issues using national security as yardstick.

The lead paper was delivered by Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi, Head, Mass Communication, Baze University, Abuja. The panel of discussion was led by former Director, Defence Information, Major General Chris Olukolade rtd, as moderator. Other panelists included Director Defence Information, Major General BO Sawyerr, Dr. Okey Ikechukwu, and Mr. Gbenga Aruleba.

Other papers presented at the seminar included: Overview of Military Terminologies for Nigerian Media by Commander AB Ayi, The Challenge of a Defence Correspondent, by yours sincerely, and Journalist Code of Ethics, Conflicts of Interest and National Security. The interactive session on the papers was moderated by Mr. Dayo Ayetan of International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), with Alhaji Yushau Shuaib,

publisher of PRNigeria and Mr. Ben Okezie (security expert) as discussants.

In my presentation, I discussed the relationship between the military and the media globally, continentally, regionally and nationally. I argued that that while the military and the media carry out dominant roles in national development, it is in the course of the military carrying out its professional responsibilities and the media playing its professional roles that friction usually occurs.

I tried to established the fact that frosty relationship between the military and the media is not peculiar to Nigeria. Research indicates that even in advanced democracies such as United States and the United Kingdom, there have been what experts call “vicious circle in which each side accuses the other of unfair practices…. (where) journalists

distrust military officials, while the military view the press as subversive and unpatriotic”.

I noted that “whether in war or peace, the relationship between the military and the media around the world, has been of ‘fractured wariness’. The military by tradition will not tell all and the media, by training, want to know all – and the conflict begins – an

inevitable, unending conflict.”

In the United States, the military and the media have gone through ‘strained and wrangled history of military-media relations…particularly since the Vietnam War. In his work, War and Media Operations: The US Military and the Press from Vietnam to Iraq,

Thomas Rid, (2007), notes thus: “Military planners and political decision makers concluded after the American defeat in Vietnam to fully exclude the press from battlefield in the next operations…denial of access and control of information flow. The policy was tried in Grenada in 1983, in Panama in 1989, and in Persian Gulf War in 1991.”

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, the relation between the military and the media ‘were decidedly frosty’. In his memoirs, Rear Admiral Sandy Wooodward, Commander of the British Task Force in the South Atlantic during the Falkland War, “relates how unsure he was dealing with an unforeseen, though probably unwitting enemy, the Press. The guideline he received from London for his dealing with the media, he says could be summarized as co-operation, yes: information, no.”

Woodward said: we simply did not understand each other and the blame lay fairly equally. He says his side and the media just operated on completely different mind-sets.” In his book, The BATTLES and VOICES of the NIGERIAN MILITARY, 2015) MajorGeneral Chris Olukolade rtd writes: “By its peculiar nature, the military rule has not always been popular with the mass media because of the desire of the later to seek newsworthy items to inform, educate and entertain on issues especially within government, its institutions and officers. This has placed the military and the media in disagreement on many issues always because of the nature of the military responsibility to the state in terms of battling with elements with subversive intentions”

Despite this friction, conflict, disagreement, misunderstanding, mistrust, distrust, whether in peace or war time, military and the media have always worked together, and this has been a force multiplier in wars. The military and the media have made efforts in closing the gap and closing the communication lacuna.

I also looked at history of war reporting and the man who startted it. William Howard Russel (1820-1907), considered as the pioneer of war correspondents and precursor to modern war corresponding. From 19th through 20th to 21st centuries, various war/defence correspondents have emerged and some were even killed in action during the first and second world wars and other wars. I also talked about war reporting in

Nigeria during the Nigerian Civil War, ECOMOG Operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone, as well as the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the Northeast.

I discussed the concept of embedded defence correspondents and how 2003 Operation Iraqi Freedom redefined the concept of war reporting where the US military embedded 775 journalists with the Allied Forces from the beginning of the operation. I shared my experience as an embedded defence correspondent with troops in the Northeast at the instance of then Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TY Buratai. I recommendation the need for more interface between media organizations and the military; the mutual trust and bond between the military and the media; the need for media and the military to do away with cultural baggage; and the need for the military and the media to see themselves as allies and not enemies.

I concluded my presentation with views of military historians, defence and security experts that: while there is clear difference between the mission and goal of the military and the press particularly centering around issues of access to operational sector which makes historical tensions between the two inevitable and poses a huge challenge for

defence correspondents, their aspirations of professionalism makes cooperation a reasonable possibility.

Therefore, both the military and the media must realize that “we are in it together” as mutual partners and patriots.

