Military arrest 155 bandits, kills over 25, recovers 1,000 livestock in August

Over 25 armed bandits have been killed and 155 arrested in different offensive operations conducted by troops of the Nigerian Military in this month, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

Briefing journalists at the DHQ on the update on military operations across the country, Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen John Enenche said the military also recovered 1,000 rustled livestocks from the bandits and arrested 17 armed robbers this month.

He added that the military also killed 127 Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters and 15 of their top commanders during ground and air offensives.

Enenche said the feat had reduced incidents of armed bandits and terrorists attacks in the North west, North central and the North east.

According to him, the military has also recorded successes in the South west and South South zones, as troops of Operation Awatse and Delta Safe have continued to intensify the fight against pipeline vandals, oil thieves, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements.

Enenche said troops Operation SILENT HEAT, subsidiary of Operation DELTA SAFE launched on 1 August 2020, have rescued 13 foreigners, comprising 7 Russians and 6 Ukrainians kidnapped by pirates in Lome waters. He added that troops of Operation DELTA SAFE recovered large qualities of crude oil from vandals.

“Cumulatively, a total of One Million Three Hundred and Nine (1,309,000) litres of stolen Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 1,824.04 barrels of stolen crude oil and Three Hundred and Two Thousand (302,000) litres of stolen Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) were recovered in the month of August 2020 in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta and Rivers States.

“Additionally, a total of 344 bags of smuggled parboiled rice were impounded in the zone. From these successes, it is clear that, troops of Operation DELTA SAFE and other security agencies working together remain resolute and dedicated in their endeavor to end the fight against economic sabotage., ” he said.