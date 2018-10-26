Military hands over 28 children to Borno for deradicalisation (1) By Sadiq Abubakar Maiduguri

The military has again handed over 28 children associated with armed
group in its custody to Borno state government and United Nations
Children Education Fund UNICEF for deradicalisation, rehabilitation
and reintegration.
The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command
headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Major General Abba
Dikko, handed over the children yesterday on behalf of the military
authority.
He said, following the resolution of the Nigerien military to comply
with the international standard on human rights and other humanitarian
laws and in abiding by the rules, 28 children or minors associated
with armed group were screened and cleared for release to the
government for rehabilitation and reintegration after
deradicalization.
He added that the children were mostly minors and vulnerable while
pledging to continue to show empathy, protect and cater for the
children and communities during military operations based on its rules
of engagement.
Dikko assured that the military will further ensure that people return
back to their localities to resettle and also engage in their
occupations while the children go to school to learn and become
educated.
The 28 children comprised of 24 makes and 4 females with the oldest
among them being 17 years and the youngest 13.
The theater commander pointed out that it was high time people
embraced peace, go to farm and be resilient while being impressed
with the large size of farmlands cultivated across the North east by
the returned IDPs and residents of host communities with the return of
relative peace and agricultural activities.
