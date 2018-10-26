Military hands over 28 children to Borno for deradicalisation (1) By Sadiq Abubakar Maiduguri

The military has again handed over 28 children associated with armed

group in its custody to Borno state government and United Nations

Children Education Fund UNICEF for deradicalisation, rehabilitation

and reintegration.

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command

headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Major General Abba

Dikko, handed over the children yesterday on behalf of the military

authority.

He said, following the resolution of the Nigerien military to comply

with the international standard on human rights and other humanitarian

laws and in abiding by the rules, 28 children or minors associated

with armed group were screened and cleared for release to the

government for rehabilitation and reintegration after

deradicalization.

He added that the children were mostly minors and vulnerable while

pledging to continue to show empathy, protect and cater for the

children and communities during military operations based on its rules

of engagement.

Dikko assured that the military will further ensure that people return

back to their localities to resettle and also engage in their

occupations while the children go to school to learn and become

educated.

The 28 children comprised of 24 makes and 4 females with the oldest

among them being 17 years and the youngest 13.

The theater commander pointed out that it was high time people

embraced peace, go to farm and be resilient while being impressed

with the large size of farmlands cultivated across the North east by

the returned IDPs and residents of host communities with the return of

relative peace and agricultural activities.