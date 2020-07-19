Military kill 17 bandits, rescue 2 kidnapped victims, loses officer, 2 soldiers

Musa Umar Bologi

Ground troops of Combat Team 1, Operation Sahel Sanity, with support of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component have killed 17 bandits during an operation in deep forest in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The military also lost an officer and two soldiers during the operation, while four others were wounded, according to Defence Media Operations’ Acting Director Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko in a statement.

Onyeuko said the feat against the bandits was after the troops had advanced and captured the notorious armed bandits stronghold, popularly known as Dangote Camp.

He said initial resistance by the bandits was “effectively subdued by the superior tactics and dexterity of the troops” resulting to casualty on the bandits.

Onyeuko said several bandits also escaped with gunshot wounds “as evident by the trails of blood along their escape routes.”

He added that five AK 47 Rifles, three Dane guns, two AK 47 Rifle magazines, 152 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and seven motorcycles were captured from the bandits.

“Regrettably, one brave officer and two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while four other soldiers were wounded in action, he said. “However, the wounded in action soldiers are currently responding positively to treatment in a military medical facility.”

Onyeuko said troops conducting “fighting patrol” along Faskari – Sheme – Dandume Road in Katsina State on 18 July 2020, arrested five suspected bandits, including a female. He added that oneof the suspects, Bashir Usman who claimed to be a policeman during interrogation could not validate his claim with any form of identification.

He said Usman was apprehended with one AK 47 Rifle loaded with 28 rounds of ammunition while riding on a motorcycle.

According to him, other items recovered from Usman include one handset and the sum of N6,050. 00 only.

Onyeuko also disclosed that a 16 year old Miss Hadiza Sani was rescued by troops 17 July 2020, after the kidnappers invaded Kuka Uku village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state

He said the troops followed a tip off that bandits had invaded Kuka Uku village and kidnapped the victim, adding the troops “promptly mobilized to the area and made contact with the bandits who abandoned the victim and fled due to the troops aggressive pursuit”

He said the rescued victim has since been reunited with her family.

“Similarly, on 17 July 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Bagega rescued another kidnapped victim, a 10 year old girl, following an alarm by her mother that two bandits on motorcycle kidnapped the victim while they were fetching firewood around Bagega – Tudurki Forest,”

Onyeuko said the rescued girl had been reunited with her family.