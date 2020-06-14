Military kill 20 terrorists in combine air, ground assaults in Monguno

Troops of Sector 3 Nigerian Army supported by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Lafiya Dole have repelled Boko haram/ ISWAP terrorists attack, killing 20 of the terrorists who attempted infiltrate Munguno, a town in Northern Borno state, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche who disclosed this in a statement, said the incident occurred on Sunday, 13 June 2020.

He said the operation was carried out through combined and brave “attacks by troops of sector 3 and precise Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) and munition delivery by the Air Task Force.

According to Eneche, four gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were destroyed by the troops during the encounter.

He said the troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the Land component and Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation,” Enenche said.

“The troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre”

