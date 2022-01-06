Military kills 1,910 terrorists, bandits, others in 8 months

…24,059 surrender

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Thursday, said its troops deployed across the country for various operations killed a total of 1,910 criminal elements including terrorists, armed bandits and robbers as well as kidnappers between 20 May 2021 and 6 January 2022.

The military also said its troops also rescued a total of 729 kidnapped victims across the country while 912 criminal elements were arrested.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Maj.-Gen Benard Onyeuko who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said a total of 24,059 terrorists and their families comprising 5,326 adult, 7,550 females and 11,183 children have so far surrendered to own troops in the North-east during the period under review.

He said, “In summary, the Armed Forces of Nigeria from 20 May 2021 to 6 January 2022 neutralized 1,910 criminal elements including terrorists, armed bandits and robbers as well as kidnappers across the country. This is in addition to scores of other terrorists and armed bandits killed during air strikes within the period. Troops also rescued a total of 729 kidnapped victims across the country.”

He said the military working in conjunction with other security agencies recorded remarkable results in their efforts against economic sabotage and other sundry crimes in the South-south zone

He said: “Furthermore, within the period in focus, troops made a cumulative total recoveries of thirteen million, two hundred and one thousand, three hundred (13,201,300) litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and three million, nine hundred and sixty-nine thousand (3,969,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

“Also, 38,582 barrels and six million, four hundred and ninety-one thousand (6,491,000) litres of stolen crude oil as well as eleven million, six hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred (11,659,500) litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit were recovered and handed appropriately. Additionally, a total of 912 criminal elements were arrested, while a large cache of arms and ammunition as well as livestock among other items of economic and security concerns were recovered by the troops during the period.”

He noted that the military will continue to sustain offensives against criminals and will not relent until peace is restored to every troubled zone in Nigeria.

He also assured the general public of the commitment of the military to protect lives and properties as well as economic assets anywhere, with renewed vigour in the year 2022.

