Military kills several bandits in Niger, loses 3 soldiers

The Defence Headquarters has disclosed that troops Operation WHIRL PUNCH have killed unidentified number of bandit’s Tashan kare in Niger state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the operation was executed following credible intelligence on the activities of armed bandits attack in the area.

He said: “Troops swiftly mobilised to the scene and made contact with the bandits.

“The gallant troops engaged the armed bandits with superior fire power killing unspecified number while others fled in disarray into the bushes.

“Sadly own troops suffered three casualties while two others were wounded in action. Exploitation is ongoing. Details to follow.”

Enenche said the Military High Command has congratulated the troops for their “professionalism and encourages them to intensify the onslaught against the enemies of our country.”