Military onslaught on bandits in Niger succeeding – Bello

Multiple actions against terrorists and bandits in Niger state by security agencies, are succeeding despite recent incessant cases of attacks in the state orchestrated by the hoodlums to discredit government onslaught on them.

The state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, stated this Thursday at a press briefing addressed by his chief press secretary, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje at the Government House, Minna.

He stated that the security agencies have maintained sustained onslaught against the bandits with required logistics support from government even before the latest presidential order for total military action in the state.

He said: “Some of the military operations in the state, like Kuramin Goro, Sharon Daji, Girgizan Daji, Goma Aiki, Alex Akpatama 1 & 2, as well as PUFF ADDER 1 & 2 including the recent directive by the president for an extensive coordinated military onslaught against the terrorists is the result of constant consultation and reach out of the administration.”

However, the governor lamented the recent killings by the bandits causing him sleepless nights and nightmares, adding that people in the affected local communities are getting aggressive and agitated.

He said: “The situation has indeed remained a nightmare for the state government who has done and is still doing a lot in collaboration with the military and other security agencies to reverse the trend.”