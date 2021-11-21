Military Pensions Board deny owing widows of ex-soldiers

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has denied reports by some section of the media that it had not paid death benefits to the widows and next of kins (NOKs) of some deceased soldiers.

Premium Times and HumanAngle had reported that the widows of 91NA/32/4128 Corporal Oladejo Joseph and 04NA/55/1726 Lance Corporal Sunday Orji were yet to be paid the death benefits of their deceased husbands several years after the demise of their benefactors.

However, MPB Public Relations Officer Flt.-Lt. Olayinka Lawal in a statement Friday said its preliminary investigation revealed that the death benefits of the two soldiers were paid to their recorded Next of Kins (NOKs) in December 2013 and November 2018 respectively.

The said that the claims are false and should be disregarded by well-meaning Nigerians.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Military Pensions Board (MPB) has been drawn to a false allegation published on the Premium Times and HumanAngle websites. The reports claimed that the widows of 91NA/32/4128 Corporal Oladejo Joseph and 04NA/55/1726 Lance Corporal Sunday Orji are yet to be paid the death benefits of their deceased husbands several years after the demise of their benefactors. The Board wishes to state clearly that these claims are totally false and should be disregarded by well-meaning Nigerians.

“This is because preliminary investigation carried out by the Military Pensions Board on the said allegation revealed that the death benefits of these two soldiers were paid to their recorded Next of Kins (NOKs) in December 2013 and November 2018 respectively.

“For the purpose of emphasis, the death benefits of 91NA/32/4128 Corporal Oladejo Joseph was paid to the First Bank account of one Precious Joseph Ayomide who happens to be the daughter and recorded NOK of the deceased soldier in the Board’s database, while the death benefits of 04NA/55/1726 Lance Corporal Sunday Orji was also paid to the Guarantee Trust Bank account of Mrs Emilla Orji Sunday who is the wife and the recorded NOK of the deceased soldier.

“The account numbers and the amounts paid to these NOKs are not stated here in other to respect the confidentiality of such details but would be released if need be. In view of the foregoing, the Military Pensions Board hereby request the publishers of this false story to immediately publish a rejoinder to set the records straight and to allay any fears this publication would have caused personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in particular, there NOks and Nigerians in general.

“Having stated this, the Board wishes to encourage pensioners, NOKs, well-meaning Nigerians and most importantly, members of the press to always contact the Board through its call center on 09087447782 or 09087994694 whenever in doubt about our processes and procedures. Not minding this distraction, the Board remains resolute and will continue to sustain the prompt payment of all entitlements due to military retirees or their NOKs in a prompt and accountable manner.