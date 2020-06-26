Military to enhance synergy with other security agencies

In line with the marching order given to security agencies by President Muhammadu Buhari to stem the rising tide of insecurity across the country, the Nigerian military has re-strategised its operational activities in conjunction with other security agencies.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who stated this in Abuja Thursday, said the Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin held a meeting with Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and heads of other security and intelligence agencies on Monday 22 June 2020 in order to enhance existing synergy.

He said meeting was one of the series of meetings to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedeviling the nation.

“The meeting focused on developing and mapping out new strategies to address the untoward security situation particularly in the North-west, North-east and North-central parts of the country.

“In the same vein, the Chief of Army Staff equally held a meeting with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding and other Field Commanders.

“At meeting, the COAS charged all to ensure that the tide of the operations changes,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces in collaboration with other security agencies to stamp out all forms of criminality across the country in accordance with President Buhari’s directive.

He said, “Troops deployed for various operations across the nation will remain committed and resolute in achieving the operational mandate which is to decisively curtail the activities of criminals in any part of the nation.

“The Military high command empathizes with all those who have been affected by the activities of terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals in one way or another.”