Military‘ll remain at forefront of tackling insecurity – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has said that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will remain at the forefront in tackling the myriad of security threats confronting the nation.

A statement by Director Defence Information (DDI) Maj.- Gen Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, quoted Irabor as saying this Wednesday at the CDS interactive session with retired senior military officers in the North-central Geopolitical zone, held at the Headquarters Tactical Air Command (TAC), Nigerian Air Force, Makurdi, Benue state.

He said, “The military as an institution remains at the forefront of leading the war against every form of criminalities as the Constitution avails the AFN the mandate of supporting civil authorities which in this case is championed by the Nigeria Police.”

Gen Irabor noted that the one-day security parley is in continuation of the nation-wide consultation and engagements with military veterans towards proffering lasting solutions to the security challenges in the country.

The CDS while admitting the wave of insecurity in the North-central, occasioned by farmers/herders and communal clashes, said the ongoing military engagement is crucial, as such require the inputs of its veterans towards sustainable peace and progress.

He urged the senior citizens whom he described as military officers even in retirement to be open minded in proffering suggestions to the security threats, promising that there would be interventions in the security dispositions in the NC and the entire nation.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation (CDCIMIC), Rear Admiral Fredrick Ogu, said the CDS security parley with retired senior military across the six geopolitical zones is to identify the threats in terms of its intensity and peculiarities with a view to addressing the challenges.