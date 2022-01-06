Military’s fitting New Year gift to Nigerians

For many Nigerians, the Armed Forces have remained a respected institution that has continued to discharge its constitutional mandate of defending and maintaining the territorial integrity of our nation, suppressing insurrection and working with other security agencies to restore order when called upon to do so.

Despite occasional setbacks as a result of current and emerging security challenges, millions of Nigerians have never given up on the military and still believe in their capacity to win the ongoing counterinsurgency operations across the country.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, the military has continued to be involved in internal security operation and today, it is deployed in more than 30 states of the federation fighting various crimes.

Some of the prominent operations the military is involved in, include Operation Hadin Kai aimed at suppressing a decade old Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP) terrorists in the North-east and Operation Hadarin Daji in the North-west geared towards ending banditry in the region.

It was therefore a fittiing gift by the military to Nigerians that while some were celebrating the New Year and popping champagne, the news of the exploits and gallantry of ground and air troops of Operation Hadarin Daji operating in the North-west took the traditional and online media by storm that two of the wanted bandit commanders — Alhaji Auta and Kachalla Ruga were neutralized in military raids of Zamfara forest and village on New Year’s day.

The notorious bandit commanders were killed during air bombardment of their enclaves inside Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of the state on Friday night by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji.

Multiple airstrikes by the Nigerian Airforce carried out in the early hours of Saturday also eliminated Auta, and Ruga’s cohorts. Alhaji Auta was notorious in the Birnin Magaji area of the state, where he and his men had inflicted untold hardship on the people of the area. Many of his gang members were also eliminated during the operation around his camp located at Jama’are Bayan Dutchi, in Nasarawa Mailayi District of Zamfara during the operation.

Media reports confirmed that dozens of bandits who had converged at late Auta’s residence, for his burial were also struck by missiles of the military jet, with an unconfirmed number of terrorists killed in the process. Sources confirmed that follow-up airstrikes conducted by the NAF fighter aircraft on fleeing bandits and those who took cover under trees within the area, resulted in heavy casualties on the side of the criminals.

It was gathered that when the news of his death was heard, there was wild jubilation amongst the locals. It is also heartwarming that another notorious bandit leader Bello Turji, who many Nigerians hope will meet his waterloo, when our gallant troops neutralize him, has released about 68 kidnapped victims due to heat by the troops.

This kind of development has a way of reassuring citizens of the commitment and dedication of the military and other security agencies, towards bringing the threats posed by banditry, insurgency and other security challenges under check, in no distant time.

This great feat was achieved by the military the day the Chief of

Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor commended officers and men of the armed forces for their performance in ensuring a safe and secure country throughout 2021.

He commended them for their loyalty, doggedness, endurance, courage, and gallantry in keeping the nation safe and secure. General Irabor said the troops have displayed uncommon resilience and courage in the face of danger while surmounting the myriad of security threats. He said, “In retrospect, the end of 2021 affords the AFN unique opportunity to remember the sacrifices of it’s men and women who work in extreme conditions in trenches, in fields and in far-flung places away from the comfort of their loved ones to keep Nigerians safe and secure.”

It is imperative to note that this success will boost troops morale and set them on the right path to meet operation target for the year.

Also, the clearance obtained by the federal government to deploy the Super Tucano jets purchased from the United States against the marauding bandits will in no small measure yield successes in the theatres of operations.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami had in an interview on Good Morning Nigeria, a breakfast show on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Tuesday said the Federal Government secured the clearance after assuring America that it would be used according to international best ipractices.

Last year, the Federal Government took delivery of the fighter jets after many months of delay. However, the US at the time had not given a blank cheque to Nigeria on the use of the fighter jets. He said the gazette of the usage of the Super Tucano jets was in progress.

Malami said, “We are also confronted with banditry in the North-West and that is why we acquired military hardware against terrorists and bandits. They are causing major threats to the lives of Nigerians. The military hardware will be used against them.

”The gazetting of the Super Tucano is in progress. The clearance to use the Super Tucano has also been obtained.”

Meanwhile, for Nigeria to win the ongoing war against insurgency and banditry, it needs the support and buy in of Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and political affiliation.

Therefore, Nigerians of all class must throw their weight behind our gallant troops who daily sacrifice their lives for the country.

In this regard, the pan-Northern socio-political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) must be commended for hailing the military onslaught which led to the death of the two notorious bandits and several others.

Specifically, the ACF had in a statement by its National Chairman and former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in Kaduna on Monday, showered encomiums on the officers and men of the military that carried out the aerial bombardment of the bandits.

The ACF boss urged the Nigerian Air Force and other gallant fighters should maintain the onslaught until the terrorists surrender.

He said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum would like to commend the Nigerian military, particularly the Nigerian Air Force for raids it carried out recently against terrorist elements.

“We urge the Air Force and all our gallant fighters to maintain the current onslaught until the terrorists surrender. It is only when such tempo is maintained that the leadership can be assured of the morale of our fighting men.”

It is also a welcome development that both traditional and online media gave the bombardment of the bandits enclave necessary space and the news trended for many days. Equally, Nigerians especially netizens must be commended for celebrating and feasting on the success recorded by the military.

As I have noted in this column, Nigerians must own the war and understand that collective responsibility is needed to successfully end the menace.

Above all, citizens, especially around the affected communities, are enjoined to continually provide security agencies with credible and timely information that will go a long way towards tackling the threats to their lives and livelihood.

