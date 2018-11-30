Militia camp: Army launches probe in Rivers

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai has ordered for a “thorough investigation” of the discovery of militia camp at National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp, in Tai Local Government Area Rivers State, by troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army, on Thursday.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman.

The 6 Division on Thursday said in a statement by Col. Aminus Iliyasu, that over 100 recruits undergoing military-type training were arrested in the camp.

He also said preliminary investigations into the discovery had commenced in conjunction with sister security agencies in the state to fish out the sponsors of the militia and the training camp.

However, barely 24 hours after the statement by the army, Governor of the state, Wike Nyesom, accused the army of disrupting a training camp in the state meant for Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Training programme.

But the army, through its spokesperson, said “the issue will be investigated diligently.” He said: “The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterates that it would continue to remain professional and apolitical in the discharge of its Constitutional duties. “We reaffirm our determination to be responsive to the defence and safeguard of democratic institutions in this country and remain nonpartisan in all our undertakings. “We wish to appeal to all peace loving citizens of the state to continue to be law abiding and go about their legitimate endeavours and await the outcome of the investigation.”

