Mimiko blasts FG over growing insecurity, threat to unity

The Presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has raised the alarm over threat to the country’s unity under the All Progressives Congress headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former Governor of Ondo State, ex-chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and former Minister in the Goodluck Jonathan government, blasted the Buhari’s administration for its alleged reputation for negatives developments.

The presidential candidate listed some of the ills of the administration to include mass killings, youth unemployment and poverty, stressing that if he was satisfied with the state of affairs in Nigeria, he would not have been vying for the presidency.

The two-term governor of Ondo State stated this while featuring on an interactive programme in Abeokuta FM tagged: ‘Fact Finder’ monitored which was monitored by our correpondent.

“If I were satisfied with the current affairs in this country I would not be running for president. I believe we are in the state of anomie in this country.

“Never in this country, we have found ourselves in the preferential challenge, never in the history of this country has our unity been threatened, never in the history of this country have lives been so devalued. It’s killings, killings and killings every day.

“Killings from Fulani herdsmen/farmers clash, killings from Boko Haram insurgency, killings from road accident. Even our women die in pregnancy. The chances that pregnant women will die are highest in Nigeria in the whole wide world.

“We have suddenly become poverty capital. I don’t think things are going right in this country. The rate of unemployment is very challenging.

“Some of us decided that we must stand up because we care to challenge the state of affairs in this country”, he said noting these were reasons Nigeria needs fresh breath in 2019.

Mimiko, who has been accused of defecting three parties within the last four years, blamed his defections on internal sabotage and infractions from the parties he had dumped, insisting that he has always been consistent with his political ideology.

It would be recalled that he defected from the Labour Party after winning election as governor to the PDP and only last June formally dumped the PDP to rejoin the Labour Party, before finally joining the ZLP.

