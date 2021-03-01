Mines, steel devt minister delivers ICM lecture March 18

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, will be the keynote speaker at the quarterly webinar series of the Institute of Change Management (ICM).

A statement by the President of the Institute, Mr. Nat Osewele, on behalf of the Governing Council, announced that the theme of the webinar is UNLOCKING OPPORTUNITIES IN DISRUPTIVE TIMES – The Mining Sector As The Game Changer For Nigeria.

It holds on Thursday March 18, 2021 at 3pm.

The minister will use the opportunity to make some policy pronouncements about his ministry, particularly the much-talked about economic diversification plan of the federal government and the contributions of the mining sector in this effort.

The webinar series is part of the Institute’s social responsibility initiative to the change management community and Nigeria as a whole.

The event, which usually attracts large participation, will be attended by ICM members and other professionals, including members of the business community, the academia, media and foreign participants.



The statement also announced that the ICM annual lecture series for 2021 with the theme: CHANGE BEGINS FROM THE MIND – Breaking Barriers to Development Through Innovation and Change Mindset comes up on Thursday July 15, 2021 at the Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi.

Participation in both events is free.

The statement said details regarding zoom link/access will be released later.



The Institute is the professional body with the mandate to regulate, train and certify change management practitioners in Nigeria. Its mission is to build skilled and competent professionals to support businesses, organisations, agencies, institutions etc. as they adapt to a changing world.

Established in 2015 under the Companies Act as a legal entity limited by guarantee, ICM champions change management advocacy, regulates, trains and certify members in addition to organising conferences, seminars and providing the umbrella for professionals to network and share change management experiences which they can leverage to raise their performances.