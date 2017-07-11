Minigrid not inimical to DisCos says FG

By Patrick Andrew Abuja

Th e federal government yesterday reiterated its commitment to ensure incremental generation and distribution of electricity to consumers who are prepared to bear the cost components therein.

To this end, the federal government said the introduction of the minigrid policy that allows organisations other than the 11 electricity distribution companies to generate and distribute electricity to consumers even within the catchment areas of the DisCos is not intended to deny the DisCos their right of operation nor is it an infraction of their legal right over defi ned territory. Rather, the government said the minigrid policy is meant to stimulate incremental generation and distribution which ensures that customers who wish to have premium services and are prepared to pay for them are allowed to enjoy such services.

Clarifi cation on the minigrid policy recently announced by the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) was contained in the communiqué issued yesterday at the end of the 17th monthly meeting of power sector operators with the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing hosted by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC). Fears to that eff ect had been raised by several electricity distribution companies including the AEDC even at yesterday’s meeting where it argued that the policy may be in breach of the initial agreement the federal government signed with them regarding catchment areas.

“Th e Federal Ministry of Power, Works, Housing reiterated its commitment to clarifying sector policy, citing the recently publicised minigrid regulation enacted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) as a milestone for the sector. “Th e ministry stated its conviction that a power market anchored by bilateral agreements is the way to achieving improved power supply. Th e ministry reminded that these actions are not a threat to DisCos but are designed to strengthen the business for robust market,” the communiqué read by NERC Commissioner Planning, Research and Strategy, Musil Oseni, said.