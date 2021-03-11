Minimum wage bill: NLC threatens to recall Akwa Ibom NASS member

The state chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to recall any National Assembly member from the state may support the controversial new minimum wage bill.

The chairman, Comrade Sunny James, during NLC in Uyo metropolis Wednesday said the minimum must not be taken away from the exclusive list to concurrent list.

He noted that the bill lacks “locus standi” to be displayed at the floor of the House, adding that the matter should be thrown to the “trash bin” to avoid friction.

He advised to promote bills focusing on ending insecurities bedeviling the country, adding that they should make a law to ensure that anyone with AK-47 should rot in jail.

“We are happy because we didn’t see any of our legislators supporting the bill. If we see any, such person would be recalled from .

“Instead of making a law to say we won’t have food to eat, National Assembly should make law against that anybody caught with AK-47 should sentenced tolife imprisonment.

“What do you mean by deregulation when you don’t have refineries? That means, buy anywhere and sell anywhere, and anyhow.

“The labour is saying build new refineries everywhere in this country sand let us refine our petroleum products and sell it within ourselves. That is the only way the market forces go against each other.

Receiving the protesters at , The Clark, Mrs Mandu Umoren, told them that their demands would be communicated appropriately to the speaker was on national assignment.

Umoren emphasised that the issue of minimum wage cannot be tinkered with by the assembly or the state government since the was operating in a worker friendly environment.

was one of the very first states to implement the minimum wage and I want to believe by that the government would not go back as assured by Garba Datti of .

“The and other Houses of Assembly are in Abuja to the non-implementation of financial autonomy.

“This present 7th Assembly is workers friendly, I know they would do anything to harm. In that case, I want to assure NLC and TUC in Akwa Ibom state that I have received your letter and I will advise him on what to do. And at the end, the speaker will take it to the governor because he has his ears and they will resolve it amicably for the interest of the workers in the state.”

