Minimum wage: FG offering N24,000, state govt N20,000 –Ngige

The federal government has said it is offering N24, 000 new minimum wage to civil servants after due consultations with the labour movement.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, stated this yesterday while briefing State House correspondents after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Dr Ngige was responding to media reports quoting the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, saying that the tripartite committee discussing the demand for new minimum wage has agreed to increase it from the current N19, 200 to N30,000.

Debunking the information, the minister said, “Such information is not true.’’ He explained that when the committee reconvened on October 5, after the NLC had called off its nationwide strike, “the organised labour came down to N30, 000, the organised private sector came down to N25,000.” He also said the federal government had to consult with the 36 state governors.

After the consultations, he said, the federal government proposed N24, 000 while governors proposed N20, 000.

Ngige said the government was therefore still consulting and negotiations ongoing.

He said in accordance with Convention 131 of International Labour Organisation, the most important thing to consider in fixing the new minimum wage is the ability to pay.

The NLC had initially proposed a N50, 000 minimum wage for workers, a move opposed by many state governors, many of whom are unable to regularly pay th

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.