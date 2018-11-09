Minimum wage: Group commends Ganduje’s magnanimity 

A Mozambique based African Labour Engagement has hailed Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his patriotic position of the state government over minimum wage debacle, which shows the governor’s commitment to pay any agreed amount up to N30,600. In a letter sent to the governor, dated November 6th, 2018, and signed by the Executive Convener of the group, Mr Mwalya Joseph, the group commended Ganduje for his concern for the welfare of his workers, adding that, “This position taken by Governor Ganduje is clear manifestation of his worker-friendly policies.” “When we first heard that Kano state government agreed to pay any amount agreed upon by the federal government and workers, we started re-appreciating Ganduje’s humane approach to issues that are so dear to our comrades,” the letter said. The letter showed how the group has been following the current trend of the labour movement and struggle in the country, particularly in this era of agitation for increment of minimum wage. According to the letter, the group appreciates that, “…Kano is one of the very few states that agree to accept workers demand under the minimum wage debate. When the state under Your Excellency agreed to pay up to N30, 600, if that amount is agreed upon by the federal government, we were overwhelmed.” Governor Ganduje, the letter expressed, “Deserves all accolades for this giant stride. As our investigation shows, Ganduje is one of the few governors in Nigeria who always carry workers along for the overall development of the state. His, is worker first. This is highly commendable.” For Kano’s prompt payment of workers salary, the letter acknowledges with satisfaction, how Kano, with the limited resources, pays salary as and when due, encouraging that, “This alone is a great plus towards human development. This group is in constant touch with our dear comrades from Nigeria. As we feel sorry for states that think payment of salary is a burden.” They called on Kano people to continue to support their government for sustainable and meaningful development, which would also amplify the state structures towards enhancing the living condition of all,” the letter added.

