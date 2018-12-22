Minimum wage impasse: NLC set for Nationwide protest in January, demands bailout, Paris club probe

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide mobilisation of Nigerian workers to protest federal government’s delay in transmitting, enacting and implementing a new national minimum wage of N30,000.

The NLC also urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to investigate allegations of diversion of the bailout fund, Paris Club refund, as well as all budget support releases to the states.

NLC in the communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja, yesterday, said it had directed that the protests should hold in all state capitals and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja on January 8, 2019.

The NEC also said all industrial unions and state councils had been directed to fully mobilise workers and coordinate with other labour unions “for this mother-of-all protests.”

According to the communiqué signed by the NLC NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Peter Ozo-Eson, the NEC also condemned the alleged violation of the fundamental human rights and freedom of association of workers by the Ogun State Government.

It accused the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun of illegal proscription of trade union rights in the Tai Solarin College of Education, Omu – Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The NLC lamented what it described as the entrenched insensitivity by some state governments and other political office holders to the plight of workers and pensioners, especially in the states where workers were being owed several months of salary arrears, unpaid pension and gratuity.

“It is most unfortunate that many of the governors diverted a significant part of the bailout funds and the Paris Club Refund initiatives meant to offset salaries, pension and gratuity owed workers and pensioners for purposes of personal aggrandisement and to fund non-impactful frivolous programmes and projects.

“The NEC demands full investigations by the EFCC of the disbursement of all Bailout, Paris Club Refund and Budget Support releases to the states,” the communiqué stated.

In a swift reaction, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said that he was confident that labour would not embarrass the government.

