Minimum wage: Labour calls off planned nationwide strike

…Committee to submit report to Buhari Tuesday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have called off the planned nationwide strike over N30,000 national minimum wage.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, said the strike was suspended following agreements reached at the meeting of the tripartite committee set up by the federal government.

“Having reached this position and agreements signed, the proposed strike is hereby suspended,” he said.

The NLC president declined to disclose the exact figure arrived at by the committee as the new national minimum wage, saying that would be unveiled when the report of the the committee is presented to the President.

He said the committee’s report would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at 4.15pm on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

He thanked all their tripartite partners, especially the private sector, for their understanding.

Also speaking, chairperson of the tripartite committee and former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Ms Ama Pepple, expressed delight that their assignment had been concluded.

“I am happy to report to you that we have concluded our assignment and we will submit our report to the President by 4.15pm on Tuesday. We will reveal the figure at the presentation,” she said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, thanked members of the committee for doing a wonderful job, stressing that the process was a very long journey.

“The committee has worked assiduously to reach the conclusion,” he said.