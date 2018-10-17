Minimum wage: PENGASSAN gives FG, others deadline

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, yesterday, called on the federal and state governments, organized private sector and other stakeholders to immediately resolve the impasse in the ongoing negotiation for a new minimum wage in the country before political campaigns begin in November.

Addressing newsmen on its planned 40th anniversary celebration to be held in Abuja, National President of PENGASSAN, Mr. Francis Olabode Johnson, described as ungodly the shenanigans displayed by some state governors when it came to payment of workers’ salaries.

He called for a speedy review of the minimum wage and its passage into law before members of the executive and legislators embark on their political campaigns.

According to him, PENGASSAN believes and knows that the federal and state governments have the capacity to resolve the minimum wage issue before campaigns start, so that it can be legislated upon, passed and eventually becomes law.

He said: “PENGASSAN, as an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, we are also bound to look at the dictates of the agreement. When you look at the issue of the new minimum wage, you will agree that it is long overdue. You must be able to give Nigerians a minimum wage. Look at the current hardship, look at depreciation; look at what everybody is facing.