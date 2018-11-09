Minimum Wage: Why Buhari can’t be trusted – Atiku 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),
Atiku Abubakar has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be
trusted to implement the ‘new’ minimum wage of N30, 000 the tripartite
committee recently pushed forward to the federal government.
In a statement issued by his media office, the presidential hopeful
said Buhari, who is known for ‘flip-flopping’ may not have the
political will to implement the new wage which he said does not even
translate to a ‘living wage.’
”Our attention has been drawn to a statement from the Presidency
denying President Buhari’s earlier pledge to pay the new minimum wage
of ₦30,000 agreed with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and other
labour affiliates in a signed communiqué.
”This approbation and reprobation is characteristic of the Buhari
administration and is evidence of the lack of leadership at the very
top that is putting our economy in peril,” the statement said.
It said Buhari has failed to note that the workers are the goose that
‘lay the golden eggs’ which members of his administration are
enjoying. It added that the government has become synonymous with
flip-flopping in policy implementation.
”Just two weeks ago, two of the world’s largest banks, HSBC and UBS,
pulled out of Nigeria citing lack of policy stability as their reason.
This same reason was given by Procter and Gamble when they pulled out
last year. In the span of the three years that this administration has
been in office, more than 500 companies have pulled out of Nigeria for
similar reasons. Nigeria under President Buhari has become synonymous
with policy flip-flopping.
”A government is only as reliable as its word and if its word is not
reliable then nothing else about the government will be stable. This
is why Nigeria suffered from a recession under this administration and
is right now at risk of another recession.
”At the risk of repeating ourselves, we urge the Buhari administration
to note that Nigerian workers are the goose that lays the golden egg
that top members of this government are enjoying to the detriment of
those laying the egg.”
It also questioned the funds accruing to the president and Vice
President Yemi Osinbajo as wages while Nigerian workers suffer from
poverty.
