Minimum Wage: Why Buhari can’t be trusted – Atiku 

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),

Atiku Abubakar has explained why President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be

trusted to implement the ‘new’ minimum wage of N30, 000 the tripartite

committee recently pushed forward to the federal government.

In a statement issued by his media office, the presidential hopeful

said Buhari, who is known for ‘flip-flopping’ may not have the

political will to implement the new wage which he said does not even

translate to a ‘living wage.’

”Our attention has been drawn to a statement from the Presidency

denying President Buhari’s earlier pledge to pay the new minimum wage

of ₦30,000 agreed with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and other

labour affiliates in a signed communiqué.

”This approbation and reprobation is characteristic of the Buhari

administration and is evidence of the lack of leadership at the very

top that is putting our economy in peril,” the statement said.

It said Buhari has failed to note that the workers are the goose that

‘lay the golden eggs’ which members of his administration are

enjoying. It added that the government has become synonymous with

flip-flopping in policy implementation.

”Just two weeks ago, two of the world’s largest banks, HSBC and UBS,

pulled out of Nigeria citing lack of policy stability as their reason.

This same reason was given by Procter and Gamble when they pulled out

last year. In the span of the three years that this administration has

been in office, more than 500 companies have pulled out of Nigeria for

similar reasons. Nigeria under President Buhari has become synonymous

with policy flip-flopping.

”A government is only as reliable as its word and if its word is not

reliable then nothing else about the government will be stable. This

is why Nigeria suffered from a recession under this administration and

is right now at risk of another recession.

”At the risk of repeating ourselves, we urge the Buhari administration

to note that Nigerian workers are the goose that lays the golden egg

that top members of this government are enjoying to the detriment of

those laying the egg.”

It also questioned the funds accruing to the president and Vice

President Yemi Osinbajo as wages while Nigerian workers suffer from

poverty.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.