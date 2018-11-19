Minimun wage: Governors in meeting with Buhari

A select Governors from various states under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Villa, Abuja over the logjam on the new National Minimum Wage.

NGF had few days ago set up committee on minimum wage.

At the moment, NGF chairman and Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari is leading other Governors in the ongoing meeting.

Yari arrived the State House around 1.pm and went straight to the President’s office for the meeting. The minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige is also in attendance.

A tripartite panel of the Federal Government on the new minimum wage chaired by a former Head of Service, Ama People had weeks ago recommended N30,000 as the country’s new national minimum wage.

The NGF had last week after an emergency meeting on the minimum wage in Abuja, asked the organised Labour to choose between the N30,000 and job cut.

