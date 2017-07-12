Mining week to hold October

As the Nigeria mining industry prepares to build a competitive and sustainable mining value chain in the face of Nigeria’s economic diversification, the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) with some foreign organizations are already preparing to tap into the vast economic stream of the industry. According to them, the “Nigerian mining industry has witnessed some phenomenal developments” in recent times and the tempo must be sustained. Event Director of Nigeria Mining Week, Elodie Delagneau, said, Nigeria is on the mining map and the sector is working hard to prepare its road map because ultimately, there are enormous investment opportunities in the sector.

“Despite signs of recession and low global commodity prices, the Nigerian mining industry has certainly witnessed some phenomenal developments within the past 10 months, but a lot of progress still needs to be made to develop the sector, and bring about the required grass root impact for a country in dire need of alternative sources of foreign exchange. Th is is expected to be achieved in the medium to longer term within the Nigerian mining sector. She added that, “on another note, in August 2016, the mining road map was approved by the President and a bill proposing the creation of a regulator will be the next step for the development of the industry.

Th e new legislation is including incentives such as allowing full foreign ownership of mining projects in order to attract investments and economic growth.” In his remarks, advisory partner and mining leader at PwC Nigeria, Cyril Azobu, said, “any individual or organization interested in exploring the many opportunities Nigeria’s solid minerals sector presents should plan to be at this year’s Nigeria Mining Week. He assures that PwC is committed to the partnership with the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN). “This commitment to helping to unlock the potential in the sector aligns well with our purpose of building trust in society and solving important problems. “I therefore invite all stakeholders to take advantage of the opportunity that the Nigeria Mining Week presents to make a diff erence for their business and the sector in general.” The event which is a partnership between the o r g a n i s e r s , t h e Mi n e r s Association of Nigeria (MAN) and PwC is scheduled to hold in Abuja from October 16 to 19.