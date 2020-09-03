Minister admonishes states on technological devt

The Minister of State Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi has called on State Ministries of Education, Science and Technology to leverage on various federal governments’ programmes aimed at technological development of the Country.

The Minister made the call when he received the Nasarawa state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fatu Jimaita Sabo in his office Tuesday.

He urged the Commissioner and the people of Nasarawa state to take advantage of the federal government’s STI policy thrust 2030 to enhance their technological and Innovation capacity.

Abdullahi further urged the state to actively participate in the various science competitions that abound in the Ministry. He urged Nasarawa State to take active part in the forthcoming edition of 774 programme and ensure good performance.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by female students in the northern part of the country, adding that Nasarawa state should sensitize schools in the state on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The FMST boss for State urged Nasarawa State government to leverage on her proximity to the seat of government and participate in the annual Science Technology Expo to further showcase her inventions and innovations so as to boost investments and wealth creation in the State.

He also stated that to further encourage the State to develop her STI skills, more Science Kits will be donated to the State in addition to the earlier ones donated.

Earlier, Hajiya Fatu Sabo called on the ministry to support and assist Nasarawa state in laboratory equipment’s in their Technical Colleges and Vocational Centers across the State.

She further solicited the intervention of the ministry in providing computers and training of staff which will go a long way to enable the state to realize her objectives in science and technical education.