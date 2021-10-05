Minister advocates use of Afro-centric innovation

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has solicited for the use of Afro centric technological innovations, to exploit the nation’s natural resources and boost the country’s economic fortunes.

Onu made this known when he received the management of STK Biotech, led by its CEO, Engr. Stanley Ukaga.

According to the statement signed by Mrs. Ifeoma Irondi of the press department that STK BIOTECH is an indigenous company that has developed breakthrough products for the treatment of infectious and non-infectious diseases, as well as the treatment and management of Covid-19.

Afro centric technology according to Dr. Onu will help exploit the nations natural resources and get a breakthrough in finding solutions to cure various disease ravaging the world.

He further stated that this was the reason why executive order 5 was signed by Mr. President to build a knowledge based economy.

He charged the nations professionals to go further into clinical trials to enable them have influence not only in Africa but globally.

The Minister expressed satisfaction that the Ministry’s Agencies are into research and that is why FMSTI is ready to collaborate with them to ensure that Nigeria can be a leading nation in area of disease cure.

Earlier, the director of production, STK Biotech Prof. Kenneth Yongabi informed the minister that the essence of their visit is to seek the ministry’s collaboration in Afro Centric Technology and to forge ahead with their clinical trials so as to get solutions to diseases ravaging the country.