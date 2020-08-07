Minister appeals to NASS for improved budget

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has appealed to the National Assembly for improved budgetary provisions to implement physical plans for satellite towns and urban management in the territory.

The special assistant on media to the minister, Mr. Austine Elemue, in a statement on Friday said Aliyu made the appeal when she received the management of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners in Abuja.

The minister noted that recent flooding in some parts of the territory could have been avoided if town planners were actively engaged in the physical planning of satellite towns and settlements.

Aliyu frowned upon the conflicts of roles between physical planners and engineers and other allied professionals.

“This is an era to redefine the essence of town planning in Nigeria. How can town planning not be given prominence and engineering takes precedence? This is what we faced as a professional body. The flooding which is unexpected is as a result of neglecting town planners.

“Perhaps, it is an opportunity for town planners to also sit together and see how they can salvage the situation. However, in the FCT and with the approval of the FCT Minister, we set up an ad hoc committee of town planners to go round the city to see what has been done and what is left undone.

“This is because if we continue to do the same thing again and again, we should not expect different result. I can tell you proudly that in the past, powers were usurped and realities are now telling on us. This is an era to redefine the essence of town planning in Nigeria.”

Earlier, the leader of delegation and National President of the institute, Mr. Lekwa Ezutah, commended the minister for her passion and commitment to the course of physical planning in the FCT.

According to him, such step will promote effective delivery of services by the directorate.