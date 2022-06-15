Minister charges civil servants to embrace discipline, accountability 

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator (Dr.) George Akume, has admonished Nigerian civil servants to get back on track and ensure the attainment of world class civil service to their country.

Akume stressed the urgency of the civil servants to get back to the drawing board and embrace the core value of the federal civil service, which includes honesty, integrity, tact, loyalty, discipline, transparency, accountability and punctuality for efficiency and the delivery of their service.

The minister gave this charge at the ministry’s year 2022 Nigeria Civil Service Day at the Merit House, Abuja on Tuesday.

Akume restated the central place the civil service occupies in translating government policies into action, stressing that his ministry is ever ready to lend its voice to work etiquette in celebrating the workforce.

The Nigerian Civil Service Day is celebrated annually on June 23, a day set aside by the African Union (AU) as the African Public Service Day, following the Tangier Declaration of 1994.

He further explained that at an auspicious day like this, it has become necessary to remind workers of government’s efforts, commitments and vision to transform the civil service to a world class service for accelerated national development.

He maintained that this can only be attained through attitudinal change to service delivery and ensuring services are delivered efficiently and effectively at all times.

The minister noted that, going forward, “The Nigeria civil service now lies in your hands.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ibiene Roberts, said her deployment from the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, is by no means a coincidence, pointing out that she considered it a great call to duty for service to the nation.

The permanent secretary said “the mandate requires resolute commitment and steadfast strategies to achieving good governance and for the well-being of the people of our great country Nigeria.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

