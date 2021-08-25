Minister charges inventors on national growth

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has charged innovators to build a strong, Science, Technology and Innovation driven-nation that is united, peaceful, prosperous and highly respected globally.

The Minister made the charge on Tuesday in Abuja, at the presentation of Prizes, Cash, Awards/Plaques to outstanding exhibitors/innovators of the 2021 STI EXPO.

He urged awardees to work harder to provide more solutions bordering on STI challenges, further urging them to make good use of the cash prizes given to them.

The Permanent Secretary in his remarks urged the awardees to improve upon their innovations until they are fully commercialised.

He also said that awardees should be focused on building a better Nigeria that is Science, Technology and Innovation driven.

The awards presented are as follows:

Junior Engineer Technicians and Scientist (JETS) category:

1ST Position: Calvary Arrows College, Gboko Benue state.

2nd Position: St. Thomas Aquinas College, Akure

3rd Position: Junior Secondary School, Phase 3 Gwagwalada FCT Abuja.

Technology Entrepreneur category:

1st Inventor Ernest W. Adzor

2nd Project Team on Covid-19

3rd Wooks Brothers Nig. Ltd

Research Institutions category:

1st Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC)

2nd National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT)

3rd National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development. (NIPRD)