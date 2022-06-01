Minister charges irrigation committee on efficient, sustainable practices

The Minister, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has called on the members of Nigeria National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (NINCID) to ensure a paradigm shift from the traditional and unregulated irrigation practices in Nigeria to a more sustainable land and water use management approach.

Engr. Suleiman Adamu gave this charge on Monday, Via Zoom at the meeting of National Irrigation Forum on Institutional Strengthening and Management of Public Irrigation Schemes in Nigeria and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nigeria National Committee on Irrigation and Drainage (NINCID) holding in Ibadan, Oyo State from Monday 30th to Tuesday May, 2022.

Engr Adamu stated that Nigeria is endowed with water resources but the sustawqinability of this endowment is threatened by land degradation, deforestation, rapid population growth and other social-economic development including the effect of climate change.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairperson of NINCID and the Director of Irrigation and Drainage, Federal Ministry of Water Resources,Mrs Oyeronke Oluniyi recalled that NINCID is a subsidiary of International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage ( ICID), a leading Techno- Scientific non-governmental and non-profit making international organisation dedicated to the improvement of Water and Land management to enhance worldwide supply of food and fiber for humankind.

