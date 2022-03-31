Minister condoles with Zambian envoy over death of doctor 

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare Wednesday commiserated with the Zambian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Solomon Jere over the death of Zambian Doctor, Dr Joseph Kabungo during Tuesday’s World Cup Qualifiers between Nigeria and Ghana.

In a letter he wrote to the Zambian Ambassador, the Minister expressed sadness over the untimely passage of the deceased, describing him as an asset to Zambia and a major player in African Football Ecosystem, stating his contribution to its growth will remain indelible in the sands of time.

“We pray that God comforts the family, the Country, his friends and colleagues. On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I convey my heartfelt condolences. May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace”, Dare added.