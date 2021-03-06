Minister Dare commends FG’s cash grant for 5000 Oyo women

The Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has commended the federal government for financial support to rural women in Oyo state through the rural women cash grant which he facilitated through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo state capital during the empowerment of over 5,000 women by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, Mr Dare Said, “We thank the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs for what she has done for our women and what she is still doing. Oyo state is the best place to start the programme because of the important role of women in our society.

“The Minister had promised after the Sasa incident that relief was on the way. As we concluded our conversation at FEC, she told me about the National Cash Grant which she said would be available to Oyo and other Nigerian women. We are grateful to the Minister and Mr President for creating opportunities for our Women. We thank President Muhammadu Buhari who believes that the only criteria for benefiting from government initiatives is being a Nigerian. We shall continue to demand more for our womenfolk.”

Speaking at the event, Hajia Farouq said, “It is my pleasure to be here at this very important event, where we gather to provide support to citizens of our beloved country. I am delighted to have you all converge on this venue for purpose of flagging off the federal government’s cash grant for rural women, which is a significant social protection programme of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable groups out of poverty.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has paid more attention to protecting and promoting the plight of the poor and vulnerable in the country. This informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion and protection of the most vulnerable segments of our society. The NSIP, made up of CCT, N-Power, GEEP, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, YESSO and CSDP is one the largest social protection programmes in Africa. Since its introduction in 2016, it has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria. I have personally witnessed the life-changing experiences of people below the poverty line and those that are vulnerable to shocks that have now made a positive turn around after benefiting from the programmes.

“The CCT programme provides targeted monthly based cash transfers of N5,000 to poor and vulnerable households, with the sole aim of graduating them out of poverty.”

She further disclosed, “Oyo state has received a total sum of N992,715,000.00 (Nine Hundred and Ninety-Two Million, Seven Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Naira only) from the Federal Government Conditional cash transfer programme from inception till date impacting the lives of 14,021 Poor and Vulnerable Households (PVHHs).

“Your Excellency, 28 LGA’s are currently benefiting from the Federal Government CCT programme in Oyo State.”



