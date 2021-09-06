Minister Dare lauds peaceful LG elections in Ogbomoso’s 5 LGAs

Minister for youth and sports Development and the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, Chief Sunday Akin Dare, has lauded the peaceful congress in all five local governments in Ogbomoso.

In a statement, Chief Dare said the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in Ogbomoso showed the spirit of true progressives in the local government congress.

“The party’s interest was put above all personal interest for the sake of progress,” he said.

Dare who was present at the venue of the congress in Ogbomoso North local government area was welcomed by party faithful who appreciated having him in their midst.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of APC members, Dare appreciated the mass turnout of the Progressives at the local government.

“This massive turn out is good for our party. We have shown that we are ready to win. In 2023, at all levels of power in Oyo state, APC must come back to power. At the federal level, APC will continue after President Muhammadu Buhari because President Buhari has worked and built a solid foundation. Our assignment in Ogbomoso is to ensure we have a United APC.

“Party faithfuls must work together with the leaders to achieve victory at the polls. We don’t have any misunderstanding in Ogbomoso, we are together. All of us are working for one aim: that is the progress and success of The APC,” he said.

A party faithful, Yusuf Taiwo, from Okelerin Ward, expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the congress which she mostly attributed to the presence of the Minister.

“Our minister is doing a lot to unite the leadership of Ogbomoso APC and we are really happy about that. We saw how the ward congresses went, but look at the local government congress. It went smoothly. This is the true spirit of Ogbomoso, we are united,” she said.

Kareem Ibrahim, another APC member from Ogunbado ward said the local government congress is a testament to the fact the Ogbomoso APC is ready to win the elections in 2023.

“Before now, there had been bickering among party faithfuls, but I don’t know the strategy our Agbaakin has used, there’s so much calm and unity and decorum. Everyone is happy with the results of the congress and we are moving forward,” he said.

Loyalists and party faithfuls thronged the palatial Ogbomoso home of the Minister till late evening after which the Minister in turn visited all the party’s stakeholders in Ogbomoso after the congress.