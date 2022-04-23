Minister Dare mourns Alaafin of Oyo’s demise

Youth and Sports Development Minister Chief Sunday Dare has mourned the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The monarch joined his ancestors on Friday night at the age of 83.

He rose to the throne at the age of 31 and had a blissful rule for 52 years.

The Minister described the demise of Oba Adeyemi III as a huge loss, not only to the people of Oyo state but to Nigeria as a whole.

According to Dare, “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III was a very committed sports lover who promoted boxing and actively participated in it.

“He was a youth friendly leader who accommodated everyone without discriminating. He will be sorely missed.”

