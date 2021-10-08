Minister Dare set to inaugurate Nigeria Taekwondo, Rugby, 20 other sports federations boards

The Minister of Youth and Sports development Chief Sunday Dare will on Friday October 8, 2021 inaugurate newly elected 22 sports federations boards.

A press statement by the Director Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Youth and Sports development, Mohammed Manga, on Thursday said, “Arrangements have being concluded for the official inauguration of the newly elected Board Members of the National Sports Federations by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare, which is to be done in his Office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, on Friday.

“The 2021 National Sports Federations Elections Guidelines stipulates that “all electoral Boards of the National Sports Federation are to be inaugurated by the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, at a date convenient for him but not later than four weeks from the conclusion of election.”

“Recall that, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development recently released 2021 National Sports Federations Elections result which was conducted on September 30, 2021 at the Sports Hall, Package B of the National Stadium Abuja, after elections of other institutions and the six-geopolitical zones were conducted.”

The board of Nigeria Taekwondo Federation alongside other 21 sports federations will be inaugurated.



